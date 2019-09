The big global rally just keeps getting strong.



One particular thing we wanted to note. The euro! In spite of everything (Greece, Portugal, Spain, etc.) it’s now nearly right back to its highs, making another push for $1.45. Nothing trumps the weakness of the dollar right now, it would seem.

Here’s a longer look at the euro roundtrip:

