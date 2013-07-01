Eurozone Unemployment: 12.1%

There are clear signs that the Euro economy is coming back from the brink.



But the situation is dismal, and if there’s not a decisive turnaround, then mass unemployment threatens to destroy the whole thing.

For May, Eurozone unemployment has hit a new record of 12.1%.

That’s actually down from the last reading, but that last reading was revised lower to 12.0%, so this is technically a new record.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.