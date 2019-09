The latest euro zone unemployment rate numbers are out and they’re ugly.



While unchanged from June, the July unemployment rate is at a record high of 11.3 per cent.

Here’s a historic, country-by-country breakdown courtesy of Reuters’ Scott Barber:

Photo: Scott Barber / Thomson Reuters Datastream

