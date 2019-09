Eurozone unemployment is out, and it’s held at 11.8%.

It’s not just that the unemployment rate is so high, which makes it ugly, but rather that there’s been so little improvement from the worst all-time levels. That’s what’s really astounding.

Here’s the full report from Eurostat.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.