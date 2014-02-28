The Worst Unemployment Chart In The World

Joe Weisenthal

We’ve said it before, and we’ll say it again. This chart of Eurozone unemployment is the worst in the world.

It’s not that it’s getting worse (it’s not) it’s that in the midst of what should be a “recovery” for the Eurozone, it’s just going nowhere.

Once again, according to Eurostat, unemployment refuses to budge at 12.0%. So the economy is flatlining — marginally improved from its worst levels, but really not showing any traction at all. There’s an ECB meeting next week. Will they do anything?

Screen Shot 2014 02 28 at 5.03.47 AMEurostat

