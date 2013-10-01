Eurozone Unemployment: 12.0%

Eurozone unemployment for August is out, and it’s 12.0%.

That’s flat compared to the previous month, although the previous month had been reported originally as 12.1%, meaning that July actually represented a sequential reduction in unemployment for the first time in a long time.

Bottom line. It appears the Eurozone unemployment is not getting worse, which is consistent with improving (but mediocre) data out of the region.

