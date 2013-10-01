Eurozone Unemployment: 12.0%

Joe Weisenthal

Eurozone unemployment for August is out, and it’s 12.0%.

That’s flat compared to the previous month, although the previous month had been reported originally as 12.1%, meaning that July actually represented a sequential reduction in unemployment for the first time in a long time.

Bottom line. It appears the Eurozone unemployment is not getting worse, which is consistent with improving (but mediocre) data out of the region.

Screen Shot 2013 10 01 at 5.03.34 AMEurostat

