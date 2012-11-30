Eurozone Unemployment Hits A New Euro-Era High

Photo: Sean Gallup/Getty Images

The Eurozone unemployment rate hit 11.7 per cent, which was in line with expectations. However, Bloomberg reports that this is a new euro-era high.



Here’s more from Eurostat: Among the Member States, the lowest unemployment rates were recorded in Austria (4.3%), Luxembourg (5.1%), Germany (5.4%) and the Netherlands (5.5%), and the highest in Spain (26.2%) and Greece (25.4% in August 2012).

Markets are doing much in the wake of this report.

Here’s what unemployment looks like across the eurozone:

The EU27 includes Belgium (BE), Bulgaria (BG), the Czech Republic (CZ), Denmark (DK), Germany (DE), Estonia (EE), Ireland (IE), Greece (EL), Spain (ES), France (FR), Italy (IT), Cyprus (CY), Latvia (LV), Lithuania (LT), Luxembourg (LU), Hungary (HU), Malta (MT), the Netherlands (NL), Austria (AT), Poland (PL), Portugal (PT), Romania (RO), Slovenia (SI), Slovakia (SK), Finland (FI), Sweden (SE) and the United Kingdom (UK).

