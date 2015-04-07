Here come Europe's PMIs...

REUTERS/Charles Platiau France’s President Francois Hollande (L) prepares to shoot an arrow during a visit to meet members of the French team for the London Olympics 2012.

Eurozone purchasing managers’ indices (PMIs) are rolling out in Europe this morning, giving some signal of how the bloc’s economies fared in March.

The “flash” first estimate came in at 54.3 for the eurozone’s services sector, above the neutral 50 level and signalling decent, if not explosive growth. This morning we’ll see if the revised figures change.

Here’s how the scorecard looks for the eurozone’s four biggest economies (all times are London time):

Spain: Out at 8.15 a.m. (56.2 in February)

Out at 8.15 a.m. (56.2 in February) Italy: Out at 8:45 a.m. (50 in February)

Out at 8:45 a.m. (50 in February) France: Out at 8:50 a.m. (52.8 expected, 52.2 in February)

Out at 8:50 a.m. (52.8 expected, 52.2 in February) Germany: Out at 8:55 a.m. (55.3 expected, 54.7 in February)

Out at 8:55 a.m. (55.3 expected, 54.7 in February) Eurozone: Out at 9 a.m. (54.3 expected, 53.7 in February)

We’ll keep this page updated as the numbers are released.

NOW WATCH: This is what separates the Excel masters from the wannabes



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.