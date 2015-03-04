Here come Europe's PMIs...

Europe’s latest business surveys are out this morning, with the purchasing managers’ index (PMI) scores for the services sector and economy as a whole in February.
Anything over 50 signals that the economy is expanding and anything below 50 suggests an economy is shrinking.
Here’s what we have so far:
- Spain services PMI: 56.2 (56.7 expected, 56.7 in January)
- Italy services PMI: at 8:45 a.m. GMT
- France services PMI at 8:50 a.m. GMT
- Germany services PMI at 8:55 a.m. GMT
- Eurozone whole-economy PMI at 9:00 a.m. GMT
At 10 a.m. GMT (5 a.m. ET) the eurozone’s retail sales figures for January are out. Economists were expecting a 1.9% boost from the same month last year, but that was before Germany’s figures were released yesterday: Europe’s largest economy saw 5.3% surge in retail sales in January, which is likely to drive Europe as a whole higher.
