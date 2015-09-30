The eurozone tumbled back into deflation in September

The eurozone is back in technical deflation.
Consumer prices fell by 0.1% in the year to September, according to figures released on Wednesday Eurostat.
Analysts were expecting inflation to fall back to 0%, with no change whatsoever from September last year. In August, prices rose 0.1% on 12 months earlier.
Core inflation is one of the measures being watched most closely at the moment, since it strips out energy prices. That’s running at 0.9%, unchanged from August.
The European Central Bank has an inflation target of close to but just below 2%, and however you measure it, that’s nowhere near being reached.
Unemployment for August was released at the same time, increasing back to a painfully high 11%, from 10.9% in July.
However, joblessness has declined over the longer term, with the unemployment rate slowly ticking down from 12.2% this time two years ago.
NOW WATCH: Floyd Mayweather just spent $US4.8 million on one of the fastest cars in the world
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.