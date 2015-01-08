Europe's Retail Sales Got A Christmas Boost In November

Mike Bird

Eurozone retail sales rose 0.6% in November, beating analyst expectations. They’re now up 1.5%, which is actually not too shabby in the context of the stagnant continent.

November’s a closely-watched month for sales – it’s typically when people begin shopping for Christmas, so any significant rise or fall is a indicator of consumer confidence.

In October, sales rose 0.6% from September. At that time, sales overall were 1.6% for the year. This is all still fairly weak in context: Europe’s retailers still aren’t selling as much as they were in 2010, let alone as much as they were in 2008. But the trend is clearly now positive.

Screen Shot 2015 01 08 at 10.04.14Eurostat

