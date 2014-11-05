Eurozone Retail Sales Plunge In September

Eurozone retail sales fell by 1.3% between August and September, verses an expected drop of o.8%

Eurostat said the decline is due to falls in the non-food sector and a 0.1% fall in”food, drinks, and tobacco.”

The figure represents a 0.6% increase in volume of retail trade compared with the same month last year.

Malta, Luxembourg, Hungary and Slovakia saw the highest increases in total retail trade, while Finland, Poland, Denmark, and Germany recorded the largest decreases.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.