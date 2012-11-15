DOUBLE-DIP: The Euro Area Slips Back Into Recession

Photo: Wikimedia Commons

Q3 GDP contracted by 0.1 per cent in Europe, which was right in line with expectations.That makes two consecutive quarters of contraction, which many consider to be a recession.



This is the second time we’ve seen back-to-back quarterly contractions in four years, which has people calling this a double-dip recession.

Markets remain in the red across Europe.

