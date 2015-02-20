Here come eurozone PMIs...

The Eurozone’s latest business surveys are rolling out this morning. Fresh PMI numbers for February are going to give an idea on how the bloc’s modest recovery is going.

Anything over 50 signals that a majority of private sector businesses are reporting growth, meaning growth for the economy as a whole is likely. Under 50 means firms are shrinking, and is a recession warning signal for a country.

Here’s what we’ve had so far:

France – 52.2. That’s France’s strongest PMI score in three and a half years, going all the way back to mid-2011.

That’s France’s strongest PMI score in three and a half years, going all the way back to mid-2011. Germany – 54.3. That’s Germany’s best for a while too – the best in seven months.

That’s Germany’s best for a while too – the best in seven months. The whole eurozone at 9 a.m. GMT (4 a.m. ET)

It’s the flash estimate, so we don’t get any more of a breakdown than that – just Germany and France are split off from the whole eurozone figure.

Europe has had a string of relatively positive news stories, including German growth coming in more than twice as strong as expected in Q4, and Spanish retail sales growth hitting an 11-year high.

NOW WATCH: This Video Of The Largest Breakage Of Ice From A Glacier Ever Filmed Is Absolutely Frightening



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.