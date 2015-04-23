Here come European PMIs...

It’s PMI day in Europe — giving us the latest business surveys and a hint of how strong the bloc’s economies were in April.

Any figure over 50 indicates a sector is growing, and anything under indicates a contraction.

Here’s the scorecard so far:

France: Both services and manufacturing disappointed. The figure for manufacturing dropped further into recession territory at 48.4 and the figure for services fell to 50.8. The figures for manufacturing and services were at 48.8 and 52.4 respectively last month, and analysts had expected an improvement.

Analysts are expecting an improvement from both services and manufacturing when the figures come out at 8:30 a.m. London time (3:30 a.m ET). In March the figures were 54.4 for services and 52.8 for manufacturing The whole Eurozone: Out at 9 a.m. London time (4 a.m. ET)

