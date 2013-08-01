EUROZONE MANUFACTURING RETURNS TO GROWTH

As we’ve been saying, the European recession is coming to an end.



The data is far from stellar, but it’s clear that a corner has been turned in the numbers.

Yesterday for example, we saw that the European unemployment rate fell for the first time in years.

Today: More confirmation.

For the first time in 2 years, the Eurozone manufacturing sector is expanding, according to Markit, which conducts the PMI survey for countries around the world.

Here’s the chart that tells the big-picture story.

And here are some breakdowns by country.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.