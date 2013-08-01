EUROZONE MANUFACTURING RETURNS TO GROWTH

As we’ve been saying, the European recession is coming to an end.
The data is far from stellar, but it’s clear that a corner has been turned in the numbers.
Yesterday for example, we saw that the European unemployment rate fell for the first time in years.
Today: More confirmation.
For the first time in 2 years, the Eurozone manufacturing sector is expanding, according to Markit, which conducts the PMI survey for countries around the world.
Here’s the chart that tells the big-picture story.
And here are some breakdowns by country.
