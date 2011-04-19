Good News: Eurozone PMI Jumps Unexpectedly, Dragging Markets Higher

Amidst all the sturm und drang, the global economy continues to spit out signs of growth.



The latest comes from Europe, where the March Eurozone PMI came in at 57.7, up from 57.5 last month, and better than the 57.2 that analysts were expecting.

Granted, all of these numbers are pretty close to each other, but the point is that the growth — at least in the manufacturing sector — remains steady, even as negative headlines flare up around the continent. Like the US, the private sector seems considerably more healthy than the public sector in Europe.

Markets are generally higher across the continent.

This chart comparing Eurozone PMI with the GDP comes from the announcement, which you can download from here.

