It looks like France's growth didn't accelerate in November

It’s flash PMI day for the eurozone economy.

Markit’s purchasing managers’ index (PMI) results offer a very early indication of how an economy is performing, long before any hard official data comes out.

On Monday morning, it’s the turn of the eurozone countries, with early services and manufacturing PMIs for November coming out.

Since the month’s not over yet, it’s only the “flash” result, with numbers for Germany and France.

Anything above 50 signals growth in a sector, and anything below that indicates that it’s contracting. In short, the higher above 50, the better.

Here’s what we have so far:

France manufacturing PMI: 50.8 (50.7 expected, 50.6 previous)

(50.7 expected, 50.6 previous) France services PMI: 51.3 (52.6 expected, 52.7 previous)

(52.6 expected, 52.7 previous) Germany manufacturing PMI: Out at 8:30 a.m. GMT (52 expected, 52.1 previous)

Out at 8:30 a.m. GMT (52 expected, 52.1 previous) Germany services PMI: Out at 8:30 a.m. GMT (54.1 expected, 54.1 previous)

Out at 8:30 a.m. GMT (54.1 expected, 54.1 previous) Eurozone manufacturing PMI: Out at 9 a.m. GMT (52.3 expected, 52.3 previous)

Out at 9 a.m. GMT (52.3 expected, 52.3 previous) Eurozone services PMI: Out at 9 a.m. GMT (54.1 expected, 54.1 previous)

