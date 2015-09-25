Money supply and lending in Europe were a little disappointing in August

The eurozone’s monetary aggregates for August are out — though the figures are bit wonkish, they’re good indicators of how the economy’s going.

Private lending and the growth in the money supply are both measured by the European central Bank.

Analysts expected lending to rise by 1.1%, but only rose by 1% in August. In July, lending was up by 0.9%.

The figures have been in negative territory for years following the euro crisis, coming back into growth earlier this year.

Similarly, the M3 money supply has been growing more solidly since earlier this year, picking up the pace and hitting its highest growth rates since the financial crisis.

Money supply growth rose by 4.8%, less than the 5.3% seen in July.

