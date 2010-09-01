European Manufacturing Index Hits A Seven-Month Low... And The Euro Surges

Just a few hours ago, Markit Economics released their latest manufacturing index for Europe (as well as for individual European nations).



The index hit a seven month low, falling to 55.1 in August from 56.7 in July. While it beat expectations, it did so by 0.1, which is a rounding error.

The euro has surged since then… which goes to show just how negative expectations for the euro are these days. Expectatons are low, to say the least.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.