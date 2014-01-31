Eurozone Inflation Drops Again

Repeat after me: The Eurozone’s biggest problem is not about breaking up anymore. It’s about turning into Japan. It’s about deflation.

Today we’ve got more data proving that things economic conditions remain miserable. Unemployment stayed at 12.0%.

And inflation just came in at 0.7% for January, down from 0.8% in December, and matching the lowest level measures that was previously hit in October.

Here’s the summary, via Eurostat:

