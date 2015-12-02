Eurozone inflation failed to pick up in November -- ahead of Mario Draghi's QE boost

Mike Bird

Eurozone inflation stayed still in November, with price growth holding at year-on-year. That’s a long way from the European Central Bank’s 2% target.

Analysts were expecting CPI to have risen by 0.2% year-on-year, up from 0.1% in October.

Core consumer prices rose by 0.9%, less than last month’s figure and less than was forecast.

Analysts had expected core prices to rise by 1%, down from 1.1% in October.

NOW WATCH: JAMES ALTUCHER: This is why owning a home is financial suicide

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.