European Inflation Blows Past Estimates For March, As Trichet Waits In The Wings

Eurozone inflation for the month of March solidly beat expectations, rising 2.6% year-over-year, according to the latest release from Eurostat.
Expectations were for a slight fall to 2.3%. Last month, inflation was at 2.4% annualized.
This is likely to give the ECB and its President, Jean-Claude Trichet, the impetus to raise the bank’s key rate at its next meeting, on April 7. That’s a week from today.
Trichet suggested he would do so last month, and this new data would not discourage him.
Don’t miss: The 8 shocks Citi fear will slam the global economy >
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.