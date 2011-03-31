European Inflation Blows Past Estimates For March, As Trichet Waits In The Wings

Eurozone inflation for the month of March solidly beat expectations, rising 2.6% year-over-year, according to the latest release from Eurostat.



Expectations were for a slight fall to 2.3%. Last month, inflation was at 2.4% annualized.

This is likely to give the ECB and its President, Jean-Claude Trichet, the impetus to raise the bank’s key rate at its next meeting, on April 7. That’s a week from today.

Trichet suggested he would do so last month, and this new data would not discourage him.

Don’t miss: The 8 shocks Citi fear will slam the global economy >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.