Eurozone inflation is still lingering near zero

Inflation in the eurozone stayed pretty much flat in July, lingering just above zero.

The latest figures show consumer prices up 0.2%, while core prices rose 0.9%.

The core figure measures inflation but strips out particularly volatile items like food and energy prices.

Analysts were expecting inflation of 0.2% year-on-year and core inflation at 0.8%.

The fact that inflation is now above zero is an improvement on earlier in the year, when the figures fell into negative territory and the bloc saw a bout of deflation.

That prompted the European Central Bank (ECB) to bring in a programme of quantitative easing (QE) that it’s promised not to end until September 2016 — and with inflation numbers like these, it looks like the scheme will be going until at least then.

