Eurozone Inflation Comes In Weaker Than Expected

More pressure on the ECB to act: Eurozone inflation just came in weaker than expected.

According to Eurostat, the annualized rate of inflation in May was just 0.5%. That’s below the 0.7% in April, and also below the 0.6% that was expected.

On Thursday, the ECB holds its next meeting, and there’s virtual unanimity among economists that some kind of new easing measure is going to be taken.

Today’s low inflation number only solidifies that case.

