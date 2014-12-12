Europe's Industrial Production Misses Expectations With Even More Feeble Growth

REUTERS/Denis Charlet French President Francois Hollande wearing a hard hat.

Eurozone industrial production figures are just out, and it’s not pretty. Output rose by only 0.1% from September to October, and 0.7% year-on-year.

Analysts were expecting a 0.2% increase on the month, and a 0.6% increase from October last year. But that was before we got the grim figures on industrial production from Europe’s three biggest economies this month.

This week, data showed Germany’s output for October up by 0.2%, disappointing analysts who expected a 0.4% rise, Italian production fell by 0.1%, despite expectations for a 0.3% rise, and French production plunged 0.8%.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.