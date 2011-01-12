Eurozone Industrial Production Surges, Spanish Stock Market Explodes Higher

Big numbers just out from Eurostat… November industrial production (a bit laggy at this point) grew 1.2% from October, well ahead of the 0.5% that folks were looking for.
The numbers were good all around, including 1.2% growth in Spain, whose stock market is up over 3% today.
For all the talk about Europe’s problems, this is looking pretty V-ish.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.