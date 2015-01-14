European Industry Just Beat Expectations With A Tiny Bit Of Growth

The eurozone’s industrial production rose 0.2% in November, as expected by economists. It’s still down 0.4% compared to the same month in 2013.

Industrial production in the eurozone has not even recovered to levels recorded in 2010, let alone levels recorded before the financial crisis began.

Output is still down by about 10% in comparison to where it was just before the crisis hit.

Analysts were expecting no rise or fall in production from October to November, but a 0.8% contraction year-on-year, with the stagnant continent still failing to record any real or significant growth.

Take a look at how stagnant industry has been in Europe:

