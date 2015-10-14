Eurozone industrial production for August was far weaker than anyone expected

Eurozone industrial production figures for August were just released, and they’re much weaker than analysts were expecting.

An increase in output of about 1.8% was expected, but the actual figure came in at less than half that level, up by just 0.9%.

Month-on-month, production fell 0.5% from July’s level.

France already recorded a particularly strong set of figures for industrial production in August, with a rise of 1.6% on the month alone.

But Germany, the eurozone’s industrial powerhouse, revealed a 1.2% drop on the month.

