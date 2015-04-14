REUTERS/Wolfgang RattayGerman Chancellor Angela Merkel and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi holds BionicANTs developed by German FESTO company, at the world’s largest industrial technology fair, the Hannover Messe, in Hanover April 13, 2015.
Eurozone industrial production smashed expectations in February, rising 1.1% from January alone, and 1.6% from February last year.
That’s twice as strong as was expected.
Analysts expected industrial production to rise 0.4% month-on-month, but only 0.7% year-on-year.
Despite Europe’s recent rebound, industrial data has lagged behind — the boost has mostly been driven by consumers — German and Spanish retail sales have recently risen at their fastest pace in 10 years.
Could this be a sign of a bit more balance?
