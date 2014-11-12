Eurozone Industrial Production Bounces Back In September

Industrial production in the eurozone rose by 0.6% between August and September of this year, according to figures released by eurostat on Wednesday. This is slightly lower than the 0.7% month-over-month increase economics were expecting.

The 0.6% rise in September is due to capital good production rising by 2.9% and energy by 0.3%. Meanwhile, durable consumer goods fell by 2.6%., eurostat said.

Industrial production increased by 0.6% year-over-year in September.

Take a look at the chart:

