Europe's industry disappointed analysts in April

European industrial production came in below expectations for April.

Production rose by 0.1% from March, leaving output up just 0.8% from 12 months ago.

Analysts had been expecting a 0.3% boost, which would have left production up 1.1% from its level in April 2014.

The recent bounce in European economies has certainly been felt more in services than manufacturing, mirroring the British experience in the last couple of years.

