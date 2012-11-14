That Is An Nasty Industrial Production Number From Europe

From Eurostat:



In September 2012 compared with August 2012, seasonally adjusted industrial production fell by 2.5% in the euro area (EA17) and by 2.3% in the EU27, according to estimates released by Eurostat, the statistical office of the European Union. In August production increased by 0.9% and 0.5% respectively. In September 2012 compared with September 2011, industrial production dropped by 2.3% in the euro area and by 2.7% in the EU27.

Photo: Eurostat

