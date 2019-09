This chart (via Eurostat) doesn’t need much explanation.



Eurozone industrial orders COLLAPSED in September ot the tune of 6.4%. This was far worse than estimates of closer to 3%.

What’s more, note the divergence between Eurozone countries and broader EU countries.

The euro is the problem.

Photo: Eurostat

