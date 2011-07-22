Now Here's More Good News For Europe

Getting a bailout deal for Greece is great and all, but then there’s the other issue in Europe of the economy. If it keeps weakening, the odds of every European government funding itself adequately are worsened.



So here’s some good news. Eurozone industrial orders are out for May, and at +3.6% they’re well ahead of the 0.8% previously estimated.

It’s only May, and it’s just one datapoint, but still, it’s something. Some kind of return to actual growth will do a lot to make all these bailout deals/austerity measures will work.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.