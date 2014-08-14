We're About To See Just How Bad Europe's Economic Failure Really Is

On Thursday we’ll get the freshest GDP data for Europe.

And it’s not expected to be good. We wrote a few days ago, about how Europe’s huge economic policy failures were about to be on full display with these reports.

Essentially, Europe got one thing right in the last few years, when in the summer of 2012, Mario Draghi put an end to the sovereign debt crisis by implicitly backstopping all the countries.

But since then there’s been no substantial economic recovery at all, and nothing good is even in sight.

As for tomorrow, economists expect mere 0.1% growth. In Germany they actually expect economic contraction. And France is only expected to grow by 0.3%.

Just really dismally low numbers all around.

