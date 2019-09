Eurozone GDP grew 1% in the second quarter vs. the previous quarter, and 1.9% year-over-year according to the latest data released by Eurostat today.



This growth rate is significantly higher than anything seen in the previous three quarters, you can see the full release below. The euro is attempting to bounce higher post the release:

2-02092010-BP-EN



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.