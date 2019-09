Photo: Flickr / pietroizzo

Just out:Eurozone GDP growth came in at 0.0%.



That’s better than some estimates, which were calling for a slight loss.

It’s still no growth, and it’s unevenly distributed, with the core getting the gains (especially Germany) and much of Europe falling into a deep funk.

The full report can be downloaded here (.pdf).

