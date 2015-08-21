Here come the eurozone's PMI scores...

Eurozone purchasing managers’ index (PMI) survey data for August are being released Friday morning — the first indicator of how Europe’s big economies are performing.
Today it’s the flash reading, so we’ll only get scores for France, Germany, and the eurozone as a whole. In September, Markit will release more data giving the national breakdown.
Anything over 50 signals growth, and anything below signals contraction.
Here’s what we have so far:
- France: Europe’s second-biggest economy’s score fell to 51.3 (PMI previously 51.5).
- Germany: Out at 8:30 a.m. London time (3:30 a.m. ET). Analysts are expecting a small improvement in the services sector (PMI previously 53.7).
- Eurozone as a whole: Out at 9 a.m. London time (4 a.m. ET). Analysts expect the overall composite PMI to fall very slightly to 53.8 (PMI previously 53.9).
