Eurozone Flash PMI Just Rose To Its Highest Level In Over 2 Years

Joe Weisenthal

From Markit, Eurozone Flash PMI just rose to 52.1 for September, its highest level in 27 months.

Screen Shot 2013 09 23 at 4.00.19 AMMarkit

The strength was tilted toward services.

The manufacturing component actually dipped a little bit, to a 3-month low, while the services index rose to a 27-month high.

A similar story was seen in the German Flash PMI number, which also came in strong on the headline, but which was tilted towards services.

