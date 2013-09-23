Eurozone Flash PMI Just Rose To Its Highest Level In Over 2 Years

From Markit, Eurozone Flash PMI just rose to 52.1 for September, its highest level in 27 months.
The strength was tilted toward services.
The manufacturing component actually dipped a little bit, to a 3-month low, while the services index rose to a 27-month high.
A similar story was seen in the German Flash PMI number, which also came in strong on the headline, but which was tilted towards services.
