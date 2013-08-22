EUROZONE RECOVERY GATHERS SPEED: Flash PMI Report Is Best In Over Two Years

We have just received a very pleasant Eurozone Flash PMI report, with numbers that definitely help cement the idea that the Eurozone is picking up speed.

Here are a few key charts and tables from the report.

The nice upward swooping green line in the above chart signaling the recovery outside of France and Germany is very nice to see.

And it helps confirm that this month, an earlier French report (which missed expectations) was the outlier, and not indicative of the overall Eurozone trend.

Read the full report here.

