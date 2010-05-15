No Bailout Bazooka Can Solve The Eurozone Crisis

What the eurozone is facing is not a crisis that can be dealt with by a bailout, but a structural crisis that the ECB can’t handle, according to Howard Davies of the LSE, who spoke with CNBC today.



1:00 The underlying problem is a weakening in competitiveness for the fringe states in the eurozone

1:50 The cheap currency is not a solution, competitiveness inside Europe is the real problem

3:10 Still no agreement in the eurozone with the “structural changes” it needs to make, nothing has happened since the crisis broke out in 2008

4:10 The ECB handled the crisis well at its outset, but is now not equipped to deal with the problems the eurozone is facing





