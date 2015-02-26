Things are finally starting to look up for Europe's economy

The European Commission just released its latest confidence figures, and the trend is up.
That caps off a morning of positive news stories for European economies:
- Economic sentiment is at 102.1. Anything over 100 is in positive territory, and that’s the highest reading since summer 2014.
- Consumer confidence is still at -6.7, below the neutral zero mark. But that’s the best reading since late 2007.
- Germany’s consumer confidence hit a 13-year high in February, according to a private sector survey collected by Gfk.
- German unemployment also fell by another 20,000 in January, despite the fact that Germany is already setting record-low unemployment levels.
All in all, good news.
Figures released this morning also showed significant money supply growth: That’s a slightly complicated way of saying that the amount of money circulating in the economy is climbing at a much faster rate.
Here’s a chart from Pantheon Macroeconomics showing M1, a measure of the money supply, against industrial production in the eurozone:
If something close to the previous trend holds, it looks like there may be a cyclical recovery around the corner for Europe, after years of recession and stagnation.
