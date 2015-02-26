Things are finally starting to look up for Europe's economy

The European Commission just released its latest confidence figures, and the trend is up.

That caps off a morning of positive news stories for European economies:

Economic sentiment is at 102.1. Anything over 100 is in positive territory, and that’s the highest reading since summer 2014.

is at 102.1. Anything over 100 is in positive territory, and that’s the highest reading since summer 2014. Consumer confidence is still at -6.7, below the neutral zero mark. But that’s the best reading since late 2007.

is still at -6.7, below the neutral zero mark. But that’s the best reading since late 2007. Germany’s consumer confidence hit a 13-year high in February, according to a private sector survey collected by Gfk.

hit a 13-year high in February, according to a private sector survey collected by Gfk. German unemployment also fell by another 20,000 in January, despite the fact that Germany is already setting record-low unemployment levels.

All in all, good news.

Figures released this morning also showed significant money supply growth: That’s a slightly complicated way of saying that the amount of money circulating in the economy is climbing at a much faster rate.

Here’s a chart from Pantheon Macroeconomics showing M1, a measure of the money supply, against industrial production in the eurozone:

If something close to the previous trend holds, it looks like there may be a cyclical recovery around the corner for Europe, after years of recession and stagnation.

