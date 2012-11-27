Government Bond Yields Are Falling All Over The Place In Europe Today

Photo: www.flickr.com

In the wake of a deal to provide Greece with billions more in cash, government borrowing costs are all over the place.The Spanish 2-year yield is back below 3% to 2.969%.



Italy’s 10-year is at its lows of the year at 4.745%.

Spain’s 2-year is down to 1.964%, its lowest since March.

Greece’s 10-year is down to a new post-restructuring low.

Conversely, the German 2-year yield is back in positive territory, a sign that safe-haven buying has ebbed.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.