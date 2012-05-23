Eurozone Bank Market Caps Have Been Absolutely Destroyed

Photo: Scott Barber / Thomson Reuters Datastream

Even within the broad dysfunction of the Eurozone, the region’s banks stand out.Now a fresh series of downgrades and the possibility of a Greek exit evoke fears of a run on the banks.



This chart and post from Reuters’ Scott Barber shows just how bad things have gotten. It captures bank market capitalizations as a percentage of total market capitalisation.

From the post:

“…eurozone bank valuations now make up only 8% of the eurozone’s total market capitalisation, the lowest level in nearly 40 years and down from more than 20% at its height in 2007.”

See the full post at Reuters

