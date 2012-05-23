Eurozone Bank Market Caps Have Been Absolutely Destroyed

Photo: Scott Barber / Thomson Reuters Datastream
Even within the broad dysfunction of the Eurozone, the region’s banks stand out.Now a fresh series of downgrades and the possibility of a Greek exit evoke fears of a run on the banks.
This chart and post from Reuters’ Scott Barber shows just how bad things have gotten. It captures bank market capitalizations as a percentage of total market capitalisation.
From the post:
“…eurozone bank valuations now make up only 8% of the eurozone’s total market capitalisation, the lowest level in nearly 40 years and down from more than 20% at its height in 2007.”
See the full post at Reuters
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.