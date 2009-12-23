Eurostar Finally Resumes Service After Stranding Thousands Of Passengers And Creating Holiday Travel Chaos

Eurostar, the only passenger rail link between England and Europe, resumed service Tuesday after heavy snow suspended service for three days, stranding thousands of holiday travellers.



Five trains and 2,000 people were trapped inside the Channel Tunnel for more than 15 hours without food or water on Friday, the Daily Mail reports.

Eurostar traced the problem to “acute weather conditions in northern France,” according to the AP.

The three day service suspension has resulted in a backlog of as many as 75,000 passengers that still needs to be cleared. No new tickets will be sold until after Christmas, and only passengers with tickets for travel on December 19 and 20 are able to take the train Tuesday.

Holiday travel chaos is expected to continue until Thursday night. Both Charles de Gaulle and Orly airports had to cancel nearly half of all flights on Sunday as a result of one of the worst winters in years.

