In the Netherlands, Euros Are Falling From The Sky

Photo: patola via flickr

Dutch drivers were treated to a bailout today when a package containing a large amount of money fell from a truck, spilling euros everywhere.According to the AP there was a “dangerous scramble” for the bills with people running away with handfuls of cash. No one really knows exactly how much money was split, or how much was lost.



The incident happened on a motorway just outside Maastricht.

The Dutch reporter Rudy Bouma was at the scene and snapped these Twitpics >

