Europe's Youth Unemployment Crisis In One Grim Map

Earlier this week Benja Serra Bosch, a highly educated 25-year-old Spanish man, became an unfortunate embodiment of Spain’s youth unemployment crisis after a post he wrote on Facebook about cleaning toilets in London went viral.

Bosch is far from the only Spaniard forced to emigrate to find work (the unemployment rate for those under 25 in the country sits at a record high of 56%), and, worse still, the problem is hardly limited to Spain.

This map from Reuters shows the current levels for the crisis in Europe:

Spain is beaten, perhaps unsurprisingly, by Greece, but Croatia isn’t far behind. Italy, Portugal and Cyprus also struggle. On the other side of the scale, Germany, Austria and the Netherlands have youth unemployment rates that are just a fraction of Spain’s.

