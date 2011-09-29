BRUISINGS, BURNINGS AND BEATINGS: Europe's Worst Soccer Hooligans

Ever had a desire to loose your teeth? Say the wrong thing to the wrong person at a European soccer match and you might get your wish.



The beautiful game has a particularly ugly side to it. Hooliganism has plagued the sport for decades. Even in the modern era, animosity between rivals can be so fierce that it’s not uncommon for riot police to be a regular fixture at games, and that’s if the fans are even allowed in.

The English are usually given credit for bringing hooliganism to soccer, but recently it has spread to all corners of the continent. The majority of teams have “firms” or “ultras;” gangs of fans with an almost tribal mentality. organised fights after games are frequent and even seen by some as an integral part of the sport.

So, you might want to stay away from the following places on match day. Or get a good dentist.

