BRUISINGS, BURNINGS AND BEATINGS: Europe's Worst Soccer Hooligans

Ever had a desire to loose your teeth? Say the wrong thing to the wrong person at a European soccer match and you might get your wish.
The beautiful game has a particularly ugly side to it. Hooliganism has plagued the sport for decades. Even in the modern era, animosity between rivals can be so fierce that it’s not uncommon for riot police to be a regular fixture at games, and that’s if the fans are even allowed in.
The English are usually given credit for bringing hooliganism to soccer, but recently it has spread to all corners of the continent. The majority of teams have “firms” or “ultras;” gangs of fans with an almost tribal mentality. organised fights after games are frequent and even seen by some as an integral part of the sport.
So, you might want to stay away from the following places on match day. Or get a good dentist.
Lazio's 'ultra' fans are not merely a group of violent thugs; they're a group of organised violent thugs.
The Irriducibili have their own offices and prior to 2006 had a huge say (well, for fans at least) in the running of the Rome-based club. The fan-base influenced transfer policy and were reported to have held face-to-face meetings with under performing players and possible transfer targets until the club curtailed their power.
But, it's the group's fascist sentiments that tend to cause the most controversy. There's a picture of Mussolini on the wall of their office and banners adorning swastikas and neo-Nazi symbols were once commonplace at home matches.
It's also not uncommon to see this bunch praise dictators and war criminals or recount racist chants during the game.
Famed, in part, for their intense and religious rivalry with fellow Glaswegians Celtic, Rangers were once said to have the worst hooligan problem in British football.
In 2008, almost 100,000 fans migrated from Glasgow to Manchester to watch the UEFA cup final with Russia's Zenit St. Petersburg. Few had tickets for the match, so the city council erected a large screen to allow supporters to watch. When the screen failed, rioting began.
Rangers fans clashed with riot police outside the stadium. Things weren't much better on the inside, where a Russian fan was stabbed leading to the arrest of six Glaswegians.
Adorning a banner that says 'Welcome to Hell' as they watch their team, Galatasaray's ultra fans never cease to make it hostile for their opponents. They've also got a fearsome and violent reputation outside the confines of their stadium.
In 2010, a youth match (involving players aged 17 and under) between academy teams from Galatasary and rivals Fenerbache, was called off after half time. The reason? Young Fenerbache players were attacked by a mob of Galatasary fans as they left the field. One of them suffered a broken nose and several others were injured.
In 2000, travelling fans from England's Leeds United clashed with Turkish supporters ahead of a UEFA Cup semi-final match. Two Englishmen were stabbed and killed and Turkish TV showed footage of several others lying in pools of blood outside the club's stadium.
Red Star's supporters enjoy a little sing-song during the game and have such lovely chants as 'You're going to get your f**king head stamped on like a Kosovan.'
They don't just get involved in soccer matters. In 2001 they took in upon themselves to go and smash up Serbia's attempt at a gay pride festival.
The fans also let players know when they're unhappy, employing someone to go and smash up players' cars when performance is lacking. The former Red Star and now Manchester United captain Nemanja Vidic had his car smashed to pieces after he appeared in a fashion shoot with a player from local rival Partizan Belgrade.
Though Serbian hooligans are still some of the most feared in Europe, and though the fierce local rivalry Red Star enjoy with Partizan is intense, a look through the history book will shows just how vicious this group was before the dissolution of Yugoslavia.
During the 1980s, Red Star fans attacked fans of Croatian teams with iron bars and clubs. It was even reported that one hooligan kidnapped a fan of Croatia's Hadjuk Split and then raped him with a broom handle over the course of two days.
In 1990, nationalistic sentiments came to a head in a match against Dinamo Zagreb in the Croatian capital. The match was abandoned after 10 minutes due to the violence that erupted among the fans. The stadium was set ablaze. The match is seen by many as a symbolic event demonstrating the end of Yugoslavian unity.
Red Star Belgrade's opponents on that day possessed, and still possess, one of the worst groups of soccer thugs in Europe.
Even the players get involved. During the match with Red Star, Dinamo's star striker decided to roundhouse kick a policeman who was trying to stop Croatian fans from attacking their Serbian enemies.
In the modern era, Dinamo's 'Bad Blue Boys' haven't been much better. In 2010 they attacked a bus transporting Greek teams PAOK Athens to the game.
Three of the 40 passengers on board suffered injuries and had to be taken to hospital, although no actual players were harmed.
UEFA has fined Dinamo several times because of the behaviour of its fans, and riot police are often required inside the stadium when the Croatian fans travel abroad for matches.
The host of the 2012 European championships happens to have a huge hooliganism problem that's led to dedicated government legislation.
The problem spreads across Poland, and is particularly noticeable in countries national support. In March this year, Lithuanian police had to use tear gas to dispel Polish fans when the team visited.
Prior to the 2006 World Cup, there was a mass fear as Polish fans flocked to Germany issuing challenges (particularly to the German and English fans) of pre-arranged fights. Armed with axes and clubs, they warned that turning down the opportunity to fight would only result in being attacked.
Like other groups mentioned here, several Polish supporters have far-right and Neo-Nazi sentiments. One group from Czestochowa called the White Patriots dons swastika tattoos and claims its violence is based on an idea of racial supremacy.
Recently, the domestic Polish cup final was blighted by post-match riots on the field of play. Players were stripped of their clothes and police were forced to deploy a water cannon.
'No one likes us, we don't care' and 'You're going home in a f**king ambulance,' are two of the most popular chants sung by Millwall's hardcore fans, the Bushwackers.
The East London team has probably the most notorious hooligans in Britain. Indeed, thuggery seems to be part of the club's heritage, rooted in its history. When Millwall fans clashed with West Ham fans in 2009, court officials were bemused when those arrested turned out to be significantly older than them.
Back in 1978, Millwall were banned from hosting an FA Cup match for two years after they threw bricks and stones at travelling supporters who had come to cheer on the visiting team. Seven years later a riot broke out after Millwall played Luton away from home. 81 people were taken to hospital. 31 of those were policemen.
After a loss to Birmingham City in 2002, over 900 Millwall fans started to pelt police with bricks and other nasty objects. Several were arrested and sentenced, including a former HSBC stockbroker. Over 150 policemen were injured and some faced lengthy periods off work.
Yet, in a move seeking some kind of redemption, the most feared football fans in England offered some reassurance to East London this summer when they vowed to stand their ground against the rioters. Mildly admirable, even if they were defending a pub.
In 2007 Dutch side Feyenoord caused havoc in the French city of Nancy following a UEFA Cup match. However, it's the team's bizarre rivalry with Ajax that makes them stand out in the Netherlands.
For some reason, whenever the Rotterdam-based club play Ajax there's always antisemitic undertones. There's nothing particularly Jewish about Ajax as a club, but that doesn't stop the fans from Rotterdam shouting 'Hamas Hamas, Jews to the gas!' during the game. Rioting and fights are also commonplace at this fixture and in 2009 both teams banned away fans from attending.
Not that Feyenoord reverse their animosity for Ajax. In 2011, English minnows Barnsley and Hull City both had to cancel exhibition games with the Dutch team after police advised it was best to avoid the hooligans.
There must be something in the water in Rome. Like its fellow Romans Lazio, Roma has a thuggish contingent that the rest of Europe should be scared of.
Recently, two black players from the club were attacked by their own fans outside Roma's training ground.
In 2004, during the derby match between Roma and Lazio, rumours circulated that children had been killed outside the stadium prior to the game. Roma fans stormed the pitch to confront captain Francisco Totti, demanding the match be postponed.
When Roma were drawn against Manchester United in the 2007 Champions League, members of the team's ultra fans sent text messages all over Europe inviting other hooligans to come and beat up the travelling supporters.
During the game, fighting broke out inside the stadium with several arrests on both sides.
When United returned to Rome the next season in the same competition, fans were ambushed before the game by the waiting Roma ultras. Five were stabbed by the hooligan mob.
In 2009, Roma continued their hostility towards British clubs. An Arsenal fan was stabbed during the knock out round of the Champions League and when United went to Rome for the competition's final, it took a matter of hours for one of them to be knifed. Roma weren't even playing in the match.
Millwall's arch rivals, we've already noted the violence that occurred when the two clubs met in 2009.
West Ham's Inter City Firm are another group of hooligans who treat their violence as part of their heritage. They gained international fame when Elijah Wood joined them as they were inaccurately portrayed in the movie Green Street Hooligans (which also featured some horrible English accents).
Recently, they brought their brand of support to the U.S. starting a ruckus during an exhibition match with Columbus Crew in 2008.
It was reported the Columbus had started its own hooligan group after watching the movie based on those they were fighting.
