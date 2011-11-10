Meet Some of Europe's Top Financiers

Photo: checkfundmanager.net

All eyes have been on Europe recently, as the Eurozone debt crisis has become a never-ending debacle of power struggles and intrigue between some of Europe’s most powerful officials.But they shouldn’t get all the attention.



European financial firms – banks, hedge funds, private equity, etc – rank among some of the best and most influential in the world.

We rounded up some of the most interesting executives and other financiers from Europe’s financial industry – it’s a pretty varied list, including a hedge fund manager from a line of Russian nobles, an American (guess who!) and a female fund manager who’s up 12% YTD.

